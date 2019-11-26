Dominion: Planned outage in Newport News will affect 1,600 customers Tuesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Some Dominion customers in Newport News will not have power this evening due to necessary work that requires a disruption in service, according to Dominion Energy officials.

Impacted customers were notified of the planned outage Monday night, Bonita Billingsley Harris, a Dominion spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Crews need to make repairs to a transformer to avoid an extended power outage at another time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but want to make sure we prevent an unplanned outage closer to Thanksgiving!” Harris wrote.

The outage will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Hilton area of the city, including Hilton Elementary.

About 1,600 customers will be affected.

The outage will affect traffic signals at Warwick Boulevard and Main Street. There’s a portable generator in place, but police will direct traffic as needed, Harris said.