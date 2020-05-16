Dominion Energy to perform work in Newport News Saturday; service interruption expected

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy will be performing work that will improve the electric service reliability for customers in the Hilton area of Newport News on Saturday, May 16.

The company says service will be disrupted between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Dominion Energy advises nearby residents to plan accordingly and says none of the planned work will be performed on personal property.

“We apologize for any inconvenience especially during these challenging times. We assure you that our crews will work safely and diligently to restore your power as soon as possible, ” Media and Community Relations Manager Bonita Harris wrote in an email.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP.

