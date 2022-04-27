NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said two men are dead following a double shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 300 block of 36th Street around 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two men inside a residence who had been shot at least once each.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Police are still investigating the shooting.