NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said two men are dead following a double shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 300 block of 36th Street around 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two men inside a residence who had been shot at least once each.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 