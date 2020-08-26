Domestic barricade situation in Newport News resolves peacefully

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say a man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a barricade situation.

Police say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 700 block of Randolph Road.

Officers arrived and talked to a woman and juveniles that were outside the home.

They then attempted to make contact with a man inside the home, but he barricaded himself inside.

After several attempts to talk to the man, the officers called the Tactical Operations Unit.

Patrol officers and the police negotiators were able to talk to him and take him into custody after 7 p.m. without incident.

Police had not released the identity of the man as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

