NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding in Newport News.

The Newport News Public Library offers Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to children aged 0-5. The program, in partnership with The DeGood Foundation, sends high-quality books appropriate for a child’s age to their home for free.

The program aims to create a personal library of up to 60 books to establish a strong educational foundation and ensure a child’s success in their K-12 education.

Registration is required and can be done online or by paper application available at any Newport News Public Library branch.

Families can submit paper applications in-person or mail them to The DeGood Foundation at 11817 Canon Blvd Suite 402, Newport News, VA 23606. For more information, contact any Newport News Library or call (757) 926-1350.