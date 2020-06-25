Dogs can no longer be tied up outside alone after ordinance passed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A new city ordinance passed on Tuesday now makes unattended dog tethering illegal.

The Newport News Animal Services Superintendent says this essentially means your dog should only be tied up if you’re outside watching it. Otherwise you could now face charges and fines.

Before this new animal welfare ordinance was passed, the law was a dog could be tied up for up to an hour.

Newport News Animal Services Superintendent Dwayne Gilbert says that was extremely difficult to enforce.

“This particular ordinance was hard to enforce without an animal control officer actually sitting on the property for an hour or more to make sure a violation had actually occurred,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says this new ordinance was community driven and he has received positive feedback.

He believes it’s a step in the right direction to keep these furry family members safe.

“I’ve had several cases of collars that were embedded in dogs that were tethered for too long. I’ve had cases of dog bites that were pretty significant because the dogs become very protective over their area where they are tethered up. I’ve seen many places of neglect of dogs not having proper food or shelter or water for dogs tethered outside,” he explained.

If you decide to ignore this ordinance and leave your dog tied up alone outside you could now be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, and up to a $500 fine.

Gilbert says he hopes to use this as a platform to educate the community if they’re not caring for their animals properly.

Newport News now joins Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Suffolk in banning unattended tethering 24/7.

This isn’t the only tethering change you’ll see in the area.

On the heels of this city ordinance is a state law that goes into effect July 1.

“A dog can’t be tethered outside if certain weather advisories are in effect, if certain temperatures are a specific degree, high or low, but it also gives the animal control officers some latitude in judging each individual dogs situation,” Gilbert explained.

Gilbert says if you see a pup tied up alone, call Animal Services to investigate. In Newport News, that number is 757-595-7387.

For more specifics on that new law that goes into effect July 1, click here.

Latest Posts