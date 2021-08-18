Dog rescued from apartment fire in Newport News Wednesday

Apartment fire in 500 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newport News Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews rescued a dog from an apartment fire Wednesday in Newport News.

Firefighters responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Waters Edge Drive.

When inside, crews found a dog in a kennel. It was removed from the apartment and is fine.

Officials said there were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the blaze.

There was water damage and smoke damage to some of the other units.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.