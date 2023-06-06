If you see the dog, call the Newport News Environmental Health office at 757-594-7340

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person last week in Newport News.

The incident happened June 1, in the 300 Block of Hidenwood Drive.

The dog is described as a grey and brown mix breed, similar to a Scottish Terrier. It had on a black collar with a blue tag.

The person who was bit said the dog ran off after the attack.

When the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, only placed in an in-home confinement period of 10 days, according to the health district.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo rabies shots.

If you see an animal that fits this description in the general area of the incident, please contact the Newport News Environmental Health office at 757-594-7340. After hours, please contact the Newport News Animal Services: 757-595-7387.