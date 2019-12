NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) - A 27-year-old Newport News woman is facing charges after allegedly pushing a 63-year-old woman to the ground while attempting to run away with stolen 7-Eleven merchandise.

Police were sent to the 7-Eleven on the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday. When they got there, they talked to a 63-year-old woman who was reportedly bleeding from her face.