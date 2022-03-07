Delta will not resume service at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) officials on Monday confirmed that there is no plan for Delta to resume service at PHF.

In an email, airport officials said, “We maintain a good relationship with Delta and the ball is in their court as far as a resumption of service.”

Delta temporarily suspended its air service out of PHF back in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Department of Transportation allowed airlines to consolidate their service under the CARES Act April 2020.

At that point, Delta consolidated to Norfolk International Airport.

Without a plan to resume service, this will make American Airlines the only airline to fly out of PHF.

