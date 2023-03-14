NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The launch of weapon detection systems in elementary schools and early childhood centers in Newport News has been postponed.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools confirmed the postponement of the launch citing delivery delays as the reason.

“The school division has taken delivery of 30 detection systems, allowing for the installation and start at all middle and high schools,” said the spokesperson. “In the coming weeks, the school division expects to take delivery of the detector systems for our elementary schools and early childhood centers.”

The latest comes months after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade student inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

The division says 74 new weapon detection systems were ordered.

Late last month, Newport News Public Schools rolled out plans to increase school security including adding more security officers in schools, hiring a DIrector of Safe Schools, and partnering with Newport News police for an Adopt an Officer lunch program.