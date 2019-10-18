Delegate candidates Yancey and Simonds to debate at CNU

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Republican incumbent candidate David Yancey is taking on Democrat Shelly Simonds in the race for the 94th Virginia House of Delegates race.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two local candidates are once again vying for the same seat in the House of Delegates.

Democrat Shelly Simonds is taking on Republican incumbent candidate David Yancey in the 94th District race, which covers a large part of Newport News.

Two years ago, the highly contested race between these two came down to a tie. Yancey won after his name was pulled from a bowl.

They will debate each other next week.

Details:

  • Wednesday, October 23, 2019
  • 6–7 p.m. – Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Christopher Newport University
  • Gaines Theatre, Freeman Center
  • 1 Avenue of the Arts
  • Newport News, VA

The debate is free and open to the public, but you must register at this link before noon on Oct. 23. Attendees are also encouraged to submit questions when they RSVP.

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch a live online stream at wasoncenter.cnu.edu

WAVY.com Candidate Profiles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories