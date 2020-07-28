Delaware shooting suspect arrested in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man accused in the shooting death of Delaware man has been arrested in Virginia.

Dover police said 25-year-old Tysheen Maxwell was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newport News, Virginia Friday. He is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face charges for first-degree murder and felony firearm possession.

Police say Maxwell shot Thomas Gilbert in Dover, Delaware earlier this month. Gilbert was found with multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call about the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene. It is not immediately clear if Maxwell had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

