NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man accused in the shooting death of Delaware man has been arrested in Virginia.
Dover police said 25-year-old Tysheen Maxwell was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newport News, Virginia Friday. He is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face charges for first-degree murder and felony firearm possession.
Police say Maxwell shot Thomas Gilbert in Dover, Delaware earlier this month. Gilbert was found with multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call about the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene. It is not immediately clear if Maxwell had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
- Blog: Heat Breaks Soon, But It Stays Humid. Tracking The Tropics…
- Arrest warrant issued after man who drove truck into group of protesters in Virginia Beach fails to appear in court
- Delaware shooting suspect arrested in Newport News
- Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists aren’t entirely sure
- Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier during drill in Strait of Hormuz