Deadly pedestrian accident on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Newport News.

A police spokesperson confirmed the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the person who had been hit by the vehicle had already died. The driver involved in the incident remained on scene.

Southbound Jefferson Avenue between Pilot House Drive and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard is currently closed and is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, police said. Motorists should use an alternate route.

There is no other information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

