Crews working fire at Newport News business on 48th Street

Newport News

Photos courtesy of Steven B. Stewart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters are working a fire at a business on 48th Street.

Newport News dispatchers say they got the call for the fire at 1031 48th Street at 9:38 a.m. and firefighters marked it under control at 9:55 a.m.

No other details were available as of 11 a.m., but the building appears to be a landscaping company. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused but photos from the scene from a WAVY viewer show some smoke.

