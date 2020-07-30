Crews working apartment fire at Newport News apartment complex on Bellwood Road

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters say a fire at an apartment complex on Bellwood Road is under control.

The fire is in the 500 block of Bellwood and firefighters say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.

