NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Search crews are looking for a missing woman who fell off a raft Sunday night near Warwick Yacht & Country Club in Newport News.

The Coast Guard say the 58-year-old woman did not resurface when she fell into the water just after 8:30 p.m.

Coast Guard boats search the water near the Warwick Yacht and Country Club on March 28 (Via WAVY’s Chopper 10)

No other details are available at this time, but crews with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Newport News police and fire departments and the Coast Guard have been searching since Sunday night.

