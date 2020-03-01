Crews respond to Sunday morning fire in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newports News fire engine generic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — First responders drove out to a home near the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Sunday morning after a fire was reported.

Fire dispatchers say crews responded to the home just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Citation Drive.

Officials say a fire was found and put out shortly after.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories