NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday night in Newport News.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, crews responded to a reported house fire around 9:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Woodfin Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they sound a single story house with heavy fire conditions located in the rear of the residence.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

Firefighters were able to control the fire in under 30 minutes. One occupants was transported to the hospital with inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.