COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are now recruiting volunteers in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Area residents can roll up their sleeves as part of clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccines.

Operation Warp Speed’s goal aims to create and deliver safe COVID-19 vaccines to 300 million Americans by 2021.

The only way researchers will know if the vaccines work is through ongoing testing.

Operation Warp Speed is considering six vaccine candidates and needs clinical trial volunteers.

Those who wish to volunteer will need to sign a consent form and take a survey online.

For information on signing up, visit the Coronavirus Prevention Network website.

