COVID-19 community testing center opening at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A community COVID-19 testing center will open at the Peninsula amid the recent surge in cases.
The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts say the testing center will open at the Sherwood Shopping Center located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, in Newport News, on Monday, Jan. 10.
The testing center will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19. The CTC services will be available in a heated tent on the same property as the Community Vaccination Center.
The CTC will operate by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Weekend testing will be available Saturday through Monday, January 29-31, 2022.
To find an appointment, CLICK HERE. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
PCR test results are usually available within a few days and are very effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection, even if asymptomatic.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
