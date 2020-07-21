COVID-19 cases spike at Newport News Shipbuilding with 30 additional cases reported Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 cases at Newport News Shipbuilding spiked on Monday, breaking the daily increase record with 30 additional cases reported in the last 24 hours.

NNS President Jennifer Boykin relayed the news Tuesday morning confirming that the spike is the largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases at the shipyard to date.

According to the Newport News Shipbuilding website, the majority of employees who reported testing positive on Monday worked the first shift and last reported to the shipyard earlier this month.

Boykin says she and other NNS officials are evaluating the locations where they see recurring exposures with a move towards “reengineering work processes to allow for greater social distancing.”

Boykin stated that lunch break areas are one of the ongoing assessments as they study options to enable better social distancing during that time period.

“Based on our contact interviews with individuals who are confirmed to have COVID-19, we are seeing exposure from lunchtime interactions growing as a result of the challenges with social distancing.”

While she says they are studying ways to better implement social distancing guidelines, Boykin ended her message on social media telling shipyard employees to observe their spaces around others.

“I implore everyone to be conscious about how closely you sit to others during lunch. COVID-19 does not clock in and out. It is around us all the time.”

A week before Monday’s spike, NNS reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases in six days.

At the moment, NNS officials are also considering eliminating the large smoking areas and creating smaller areas for a single person to help employees follow social distancing guidelines. At least two smoking areas in the shipyard have been shut down as a result of people not following social distancing rules.

Overall, COVID-19 cases in the City of Newport News have reached over 1,200 Tuesday. 64 residents have been hospitalized and 14 have died due to the virus.

