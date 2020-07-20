Cooling centers open in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The extreme heat can take a toll on both people and pets. Cooling shelters have opened for people needing a break from the heat, some of which are at libraries in Newport News.

“You can find something to read, you can access the internet, you can use one of our computers, so we’re very happy to be able to offer this to people in our community,” said Director of Newport News Public Library Sonia Alcantara-Antoine.

Alcantara-Antoine says they have to operate at 50 percent of their maximum capacity, but all libraries in the city are open as cooling centers, so people have options.

And when we’re dealing with extreme heat, it’s not just people that have to be careful and stay cool — it’s pets too.

Veterinarian Dr. Keri McNulty says dogs can suffer heat strokes so it’s important to keep them in the shade with plenty of water. It’s also important to realize their paws can’t withstand hot temperatures either.

“If the outside temperature is 77 degrees in direct sunlight — like our parking lot is right now — at just 77 degrees, that pavement is at least 125 degrees. And at that temperature, in 60 seconds, you can have major skin damage occur,” said McNulty.

If you want to know if it’s too hot, place the back of your hand on the ground and if it’s too hot to keep it there for seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Latest Posts: