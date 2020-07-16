Congressman Scott to host virtual roundtable with educators to discuss school reopenings

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 3rd District.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) announced that he will host a virtual roundtable with educators from Virginia’s Third Congressional District to discuss school reopening plans.

The roundtable will be held Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Scott, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor, said the focus of the meeting is to open the dialogue on ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families for the coming school year.

Additionally, “very few” school districts have the resources needed to be ready for the fall, according to a statement released from Scott’s office.

In May, the House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act which allots nearly $1 trillion in emergency relief to help states and local governments with the negative impacts of the pandemic, especially throughout education and public safety.

It also delivers $100 billion in direct education funding to address the unique challenges created by the pandemic.

Earlier in July, the House passed the Moving Forward Act which included major provisions from Scott’s Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act.

“The Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act will invest $130 billion to repairing school buildings, with priority given to high-poverty school facilities that put the health of students and staff most at risk,” according to officials with the congressman’s office. “These investments will help schools reopen safely, while also creating more than 2 million good-paying jobs over the next five years at a time when our nation faces historic rates of unemployment.”

Latest News