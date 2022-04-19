NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott toured a Newport News elementary school to highlight the impacts of education funding from the American Rescue Pan.

Scott (VA-03) met with Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools Dr. George Parker, Principal of Sedgefield Elementary School Jacky Barber, and other NNPS officials to discuss how funding is helping local students and schools recover from the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan delivered $2.1 billion to K-12 school districts across Virginia and more than $82 million to Newport News Public Schools to help schools reopen safely, stay open safely, and make up for lost learning time.

After the meeting, Scott toured classrooms to learn about school programs.