NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott will be delivering $760,000 to Newport News Tuesday to help with gun violence prevention.

According to a press release, the funds will be used to help the city’s Gun Violence and Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, which works to interrupt cycles of gun violence in kids between ages 13 to 24.

Scott is expected to deliver the check to Mayor Phillip Jones and other officials at 10 a.m.