NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday evening, Scott says he tested positive for COVID-19 after very mild symptoms. Scott says will self-isolate and will follow the directives of his doctor.



“I am grateful to be fully-vaccinated and double boosted. Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” said Scott in a message. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet done so. I will continue working remotely on behalf of Virginia’s Third Congressional District.”

Scott’s positive test results come a day after he hosted his annual Labor Day cookout in Newport News.

Scott hosted the cookout live after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.