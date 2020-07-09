Congressman Bobby Scott hosts telephone town hall; Chief Boone to attend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) will host a telephone town hall to provide updates on his work in Congress, COVID-19, and the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The call will take place on Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Scott will be joined by Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jordan Asher from Sentara Healthcare.

The Town Hall will also be live-streamed via bobbyscott.house.gov/live or on Scott’s Facebook page.

Those who would like to participate can register to receive the call at bobbyscott.house.gov/live.

Latest News