NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott will be convening at a roundtable on Monday with local officials, advocates, and law enforcement to discuss gun violence prevention.

According to a press release, the roundtable will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 629 Hampton Avenue.

Congressman Scott serves as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and is looking to address efforts to reduce gun violence during his roundtable.

Earlier in the summer, Congress and President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as the first piece of federal gun violence prevention legislation in almost three decades. Congressman Scott is dedicated to seeing further gun violence prevention bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has also advocated for evidence-based crime reduction policies that target the root causes of crime.