NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott is hosting a roundtable with school and community leaders following the school shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

The roundtable is set for January 17 at 11 a.m. It will be held at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center located at 2410 Wickham Avenue in Newport News.

The Congressman is inviting school safety and child development experts, parents, school leaders, and local officials to be a part of the round table. The conversation will focus on holistic and evidence-based steps that can help protect students, educators, and schools.

Nearly two weeks ago, police say a 6-year old student shot Newport News first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner. The school has not been open since the shooting.

Zwerner’s twin sister set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery. Zwerner has now been hailed as a hero by Newport News police after officials say she made sure her students were out of the classroom even after suffering a gunshot wound.

View WAVY’s full coverage of the shooting at Richneck Elementary HERE.