Community steps up to help bury Newport News coronavirus victim

Helen “Bootsie” Davis, pictured on the left, died on April 29, 2020, from COVID-19.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman who died from the coronavirus will now have the burial her family was hoping for.

Helen Davis, Bootsie as she was known to her family, isn’t here to see the love from the community, though her family believes she knows.

“This would mean a whole lot to her,” Davis’ daughter Regina Nixon said. “She is smiling down right now just to see how many people care about her. Even people that don’t even know her.”

Previous coverage: Newport News family needs help burying coronavirus victim

Davis died April 29 after contracting the coronavirus. She had been feeling sick for a week when she went to the hospital. Doctors put her in a medical induced coma. She never woke up.

“Bootsie was what you would call an all around good person,” added relative Joann Knight.

Bootsie had five children. She didn’t have life insurance and family didn’t know how they were going to afford to lay her to rest.

“The first thing that is on your mind is fear,” Knight added. “What am I going to do? How are we going to get this done?”

That’s when they turned to 10 On Your Side.

“I’ve seen results from 10 On Your Side,” Knight said. “10 On Your Side, you can tell there is a genuine caring for people.”

Once Bootsie’s story aired Tuesday, the community did the heavy lifting. The donation page set up by the family blew up.

“It was skyrocketing,” Nixon added. “People were donating left and right.”

Within hours, the Davis family had enough money to give Bootsie a proper burial.

“It’s just so much joy,” said Davis’ aunt Louise Webster. “We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to say that we are very grateful.”

“Thanks to generous, loving, kind people,” Knight added.

Though this won’t bring their loved one back, family says with all the support they can focus on what matters, and that’s memories of Bootsie.

“When that stress becomes a release it means so much,” Knight said. “It’s like a burden lifted. A heavy burden just lifted.”

Several of Bootsie’s children also tested positive. They are all expected to make a full recovery.