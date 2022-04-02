NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Returning after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, community members walked a mile in the shoes of sexual assault survivors in Hampton Roads.

It’s often something taboo no one wants to talk about, but sexual assault impacts everyone in the community when someone is a victim of it.

The Center For Sexual Assault Survivors holds the annual walk to remind the community of that impact.

The walk was held in Newport News Saturday morning.

Volunteer Program and Communications Coordinator Chloe Jackson says it’s to show them the community is there for them.

“Through walking, through being there in person. Holding up the signs. Being in the streets,” she said. “We’re able to really show them that we support them on their healing journey. That we walk with them and that we hear them.”

The nationwide event used to be referred to as Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.

Executive Director Xiomara Harris said they decided to swap out her shoes for their shoes to emphasize how sexual assault impacts not just women, but men, children, those in the LGBTQ+ community and those in the military.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, CLICK HERE for a list of local and national resources.