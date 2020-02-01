Community members, city officials, NNPD gather for ‘Transforming Denbigh’ event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Community members, city officials, and law enforcement officers gathered in front of a former Kmart building Saturday to celebrate a “Tranforming Denbigh” event.

The event was held at the former Kmart building on the corner of Warwick Boulevard and Oriana Road. Citizens were able to leave their marks on the building by tagging or painting the exterior walls before the demolition ceremony took place at noon.

And sure enough, Mayor Mckinley L. Price could not hold out in the fun and was soon operating an excavator to take the “first bite” out of the building.

Officials say the demolition represented “the beginning of the transformation of the Denbigh area in the city.” The event included a ‘touch-a-truck” area with City vehicles, construction-themed inflatable games, chalk art activities, free give-a-ways and a DJ.

The former Kmart building had been vacant since 2014 and was purchased by the Newport News Economic Development Authority just last year. Potential plans for the 22-acre site include a town center to host festivals, concerts, movies, and farmers markets.