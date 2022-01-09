Community leaders to host prayer vigil in Newport News to address increase in violence across Hampton Roads

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, attendees hold up their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. A Florida law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used 3,500 times since its enactment after the 2018 high school massacre. An Associated Press analysis shows the law is being used unevenly around the state. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Community leaders are set to gather at Todd Stadium in Newport News to take part in a prayer vigil for the community.

The event will bring together several local pastors, Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue, as well as community members for a time of prayer against the increase of violence in schools and the Hampton Roads community.

Event organizers say they “believe that it is important to enhance the power of unity and prayer, as well as bring awareness to gun violence and the epidemic of preventable gun-related deaths.”

The event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on January 16 at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

“We have to come together and stand united in prayer in order to really speak to the hearts and minds of the people,” said Dr. Christopher Spells, host and pastor of Harvest Church.

Organizers expect hundreds of attendees and over eight local pastors to attend.

For more information and to register to volunteer, visit their website.