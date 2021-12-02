Community job fair to be hosted in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Full Circle Foundation will hold a community job fair on Dec. 16.
The job fair is hosted by Councilwoman Sharon Scott and it will be held at the Denbigh Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers can RSVP with Lisa Taylor at LTaylorworkforcecouncil.org or 757-776-4915.
Wearing a mask during the fair is recommended.
The following organizations will be on site:
- Amazon
- Anthem HealthKeepers Plus
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Biomat USA Southeast
- Burlington Medical, LLC
- Busch Gardens/Water Country
- Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia
- City of Newport News 911 Communications
- City of Newport News Department of General Services
- City of Newport News Engineering Department
- City of Newport News FIRE DEPARTMENT
- City of Newport News Human Resources
- City of Newport News Juvenile Services
- City of Newport News PARKS & RECREATION- Youth Programs
- City of Newport News Police Department
- City of Newport News Public Library
- City of Newport News PUBLIC WORKS
- City of Newport News Sheriff’s Office
- City of Newport News WATER WORKS
- Colonial Williamsburg
- Commonwealth Senior Living
- Cox-Powell Corporation
- Craft and Technical Solutions, LLC
- Dan Daniel Distribution Center- The Exchange Services
- Eastern State Hospital
- ECS Mid-Atlantic
- ESS
- Ft. Eustis Police Department- Dept. of the Air Force Civilian Police Dept.
