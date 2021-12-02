Community job fair to be hosted in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Full Circle Foundation will hold a community job fair on Dec. 16.

The job fair is hosted by Councilwoman Sharon Scott and it will be held at the Denbigh Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Employers can RSVP with Lisa Taylor at LTaylorworkforcecouncil.org or 757-776-4915.

Wearing a mask during the fair is recommended.

The following organizations will be on site:

  • Amazon
  • Anthem HealthKeepers Plus
  • Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
  • Biomat USA Southeast
  • Burlington Medical, LLC
  • Busch Gardens/Water Country
  • Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia 
  • City of Newport News 911 Communications
  • City of Newport News Department of General Services
  • City of Newport News Engineering Department
  • City of Newport News  FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • City of Newport News Human Resources
  • City of Newport News Juvenile Services
  • City of Newport News PARKS & RECREATION- Youth Programs
  • City of Newport News Police Department
  • City of Newport News Public Library
  • City of Newport News  PUBLIC WORKS
  • City of Newport News Sheriff’s Office
  • City of Newport News WATER WORKS
  • Colonial Williamsburg
  • Commonwealth Senior Living
  • Cox-Powell Corporation
  • Craft and Technical Solutions, LLC
  • Dan Daniel Distribution Center- The Exchange Services
  • Eastern State Hospital
  • ECS Mid-Atlantic
  • ESS
  • Ft. Eustis Police Department- Dept. of the Air Force Civilian Police Dept.

