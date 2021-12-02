Community job fair to be hosted in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Full Circle Foundation will hold a community job fair on Dec. 16.

The job fair is hosted by Councilwoman Sharon Scott and it will be held at the Denbigh Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Employers can RSVP with Lisa Taylor at LTaylorworkforcecouncil.org or 757-776-4915.

Wearing a mask during the fair is recommended.

The following organizations will be on site:

Amazon

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Biomat USA Southeast

Burlington Medical, LLC

Busch Gardens/Water Country

Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia

City of Newport News 911 Communications

City of Newport News Department of General Services

City of Newport News Engineering Department

City of Newport News FIRE DEPARTMENT

City of Newport News Human Resources

City of Newport News Juvenile Services

City of Newport News PARKS & RECREATION- Youth Programs

City of Newport News Police Department

City of Newport News Public Library

City of Newport News PUBLIC WORKS

City of Newport News Sheriff’s Office

City of Newport News WATER WORKS

Colonial Williamsburg

Commonwealth Senior Living

Cox-Powell Corporation

Craft and Technical Solutions, LLC

Dan Daniel Distribution Center- The Exchange Services

Eastern State Hospital

ECS Mid-Atlantic

ESS

Ft. Eustis Police Department- Dept. of the Air Force Civilian Police Dept.