NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving.

The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.

Feeding 5000 was started 22 years ago and is now the largest gathering of people in one place for a Thanksgiving Harvest celebration on the Peninsula, according to organizers.

Roger and Peggy Winston, owners of Queensway Soul Cafe, a regional

restaurant favorite, will serve as the caterers for the event.

Residents will get delicious meals that will be served in to-go boxes.

The event will also feature performances by New Generation Marching Band, Lionel T. Hines, Sr., Band Director and the Katherine Johnson Elementary School (KJES) Crimson Thunder Drumline.