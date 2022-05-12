NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new Community Health Clinic has opened on the southeast side of Newport News.

The clinic, named in honor of Charlie W. and Golden Bethune Hill, is taking the place of the former Community Free Clinic. Golden H. Bethune Hill, RN, MSN is a retired Riverside executive and her husband, Dr. Charlie W. Hill is a retired business executive.

They both grew up in southeast Newport News.

“We’re thankful for the thousands of patients who trusted our team to provide kindness, professionalism and compassion for their health and their challenging life circumstances. We couldn’t be prouder that Riverside has agreed to continue providing these high-quality services for all patients who come to the clinic for care,” they said. “A gift to the Riverside Foundation is just one step we can all take in ensuring this essential resource will continue far into the future. Our profound desire is that past contributors and new donors will be inspired to join us in supporting this important and often life-saving work.”

In a press release, Riverside Medical Group (RMG) said the clinic will “be used to provide medical and dental care in addition to preventative services” in “the underserved community.”

While the Community Free Clinic served the community for more than a decade, changes to Medicaid eligibility changed access to many of the clinics patients.

“Access to health care requires so many aspects of everyday life to be consistent, including housing, education, transportation and nearby primary care resources. Often, only emergency care options are easily accessible in underserved areas. While emergency settings solve for immediate care needs, it leaves a gap in ongoing support for maintaining health,” says Sally Ryan, Chief Operations Officer for Riverside Medical Group. “We have been a part of the Community Free Clinic and are dedicated to continuing its efforts as a longstanding source for everyday health care needs. Through well-founded, trustworthy care, we are eager for the Charlie W. and Golden Bethune Hill Community Health Clinic to continue to break down disparities in our service area.”

The Riverside Foundation donated space, operational and medical resources to ensure medical care without a cost. The new Community Health Clinic accepts all types of insurance – including Medicaid.

It is home to comprehensive primary care services, a full-time dental practice and prescription pickups. It also plans to add prenatal services and educational programs such as classes on diabetes management, cancer prevention and medication compliance.

The Charlie W. and Golden Bethune Hill Community Health Clinic can be reached at (757) 316-5210 to schedule an appointment.