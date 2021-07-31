Community comes together to help Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News gather school supplies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday morning, the community of Hampton Roads Academy stepped up in a big way. A school supply donation was their entry fee to their first ever 5 on 5 soccer tournament.

The school supplies will eventually be headed to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies in August for the upcoming school year.

Operation School Supplies has collected all the tools kids need to get back to school for nearly three decades. The annual tradition has been a welcomed help for local schools in Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

“It’s a great thing for us to do. We’re in education, we know the strains on all of our education system and especially with the pandemic and the need is there,” said Hampton Roads Academy’s Peter Mertz. “If we can put the proper tools in the hands of our student’s area-wide, that’s exactly what we should be doing,”

Mertz said word of their goal with operation school supplies spread fast to teachers, students, and parents.



For Demi Moore, whose son attends Hampton Roads Academy, it was a message heard loud and clear. She immediately turned to an organization she’s a part of, Sistas with Jeeps, to help out.

The group with members across the area were on a mission to fill up their Jeeps for today’s donation station, an effort that was a success.

“We have a lot of community events we do, and one we were going to do is back to school. So with my son going to school here, I felt like it was a good partnership with us to come and give back,” said Moore.

Many other donations came in the form of a fleet of Chargers and Challengers. Moore reached out to the members of the 3MC Car Club of Virginia Beach to push their efforts even further.

With a pop of the trunk, tons of bookbags filled with the essentials were revealed.

“A lot of us come from unfortunate families so we know what it feels like to not have as much so it’s really easy for us to contribute. Obviously, we have enough money to put gas in these cars, so we have enough to give back to the community,” said 3MC member, Jeremy Ford.

From school officials to local car clubs, it’s easy to see, there’s no lack of giving back at Hampton Roads Academy.