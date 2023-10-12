NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department responded to a call that came in around 3:15 p.m.

The fire took place in a vacant building on the 300 block of 34thStreet, officials said.

Image from Chopper 10. Oct. 12, 2023

The fire has been reported under control, and was contained to the roof, officials said. The cause for the fire is currently under investigation, but officials said it was primarily roofing material that was on fire.

The building was used at one point as Youth Challenge: Hope Center at 332 34th Street.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Image from Chopper 10. Oct. 12, 2023