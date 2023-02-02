NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard Rear Admiral has been named the new president of Christopher Newport University.

According to a press release, Rear Admiral William G. Kelly has been appointed as the sixth president of the university by the Christopher Newport Board of Visitors. This selection comes after a yearlong rigorous nationwide search to fill the spot.

“President Select William Kelly exemplifies a life of distinguished service,” said Rector Lindsey Carney Smith, Esq. ’01. “His dedication to the principles of scholarship, a life of purpose, and to student success makes him the perfect compassionate leader for Christopher Newport as the University begins its next chapter.”

Rear Adm. Kelly currently serves as the Superintendent (President) of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Some of his responsibilities include educating, developing and commissioning officers in the U.S. Coast Guard.

As Rear Adm. Kelly retires from the Coast Guard after 36 years, he will then make the transition to the president of CNU.

In his free time, President Select Kelly enjoys sports, music, art and theater. He is an avid runner and has completed a number of marathons and triathlons.

Both President Select Kelly and his wife, Angie Kelly, say they are looking forward to immersing themselves in the vibrancy of the CNU campus and the community.