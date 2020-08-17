CNU’s ‘Fear 2 Freedom’ drops off domestic victim survivor kits to Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University’s Fear 2 Freedom organization dropped off survivor kits to the Newport News Police Department Domestic Violence Team last week.
The group stopped by Police Headquarters on Thursday morning to meet with officers and deliver the kits.
They are made up of a small backpack that contains toiletries, clothing, and a few other items that may be helpful in a crisis.
They were distributed to each of the precincts and to the Community Youth and Outreach Division.
“The Fear 2 Freedom non-profit organization does a lot for victims in the way of support and awareness and we are so thankful for their partnership with the NNPD Domestic Violence Team,” said police officials from Newport News.
