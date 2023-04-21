NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University has announced that they will be forming a Title IX committee after students expressed concerns.

CNU’s Interim President, Adelia Thompson, said in an email sent to students Thursday that after a meeting with the President of Where Is The Line Wednesday, the university will form a Title IX Review Committee over concerns about how the university has handled sexual assault investigations.

The committee will be made up of faculty, administration, students, and at least one Title IX expert from outside of CNU, and will conduct an extensive review of Title IX regulations, operations and more.

The email from Thompson says committee members will be appointed and announced next week and will have until July 31 to deliver a report and recommendations to President-Select Bill Kelly.

This announcement comes after students, staff and alumni came together Monday to discuss issues surrounding CNU’s Title IX policy.

As the committee conducts it’s review, Thompson says the Title IX office will continue to assist students, with the help of people and organizations from both inside and outside of the office and campus.