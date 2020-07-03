CNU sets Class of 2020 commencement ceremony for May 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University announced they will celebrate its Class of 2020 at ceremonies scheduled for May 1 and 2, 2021.

CNU President Paul Trible revealed the new commencement weekend in a letter to the class.

“We will honor you as you deserve to be honored, on the Great Lawn and in front of your classmates, faculty, and families,” Trible said.

“This is the best way to give the graduates the memorable celebration they have earned while protecting the safety of everyone in our community, “Trible said.

The celebration will adhere to public health guidelines and students will have the opportunity to reunite with classmates a year later.

The university had originally planned to hold commencement plans Oct. 9-11.

Due to phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan no longer allowing large public gatherings and October 2020 dates conflicting with fall breaks, the university made to the ultimate decision to reschedule.

Fall break has now been canceled in order to finish fall semester classes before Thanksgiving.

The university says the commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held the following weekend, May 7-9.

Latest Posts