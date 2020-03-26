CNU says staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Christopher Newport University staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief of Staff Cynthia Perry sent a note to the CNU community Thursday saying the staff member tested positive.

It is the first case of COVID-19 involving someone from CNU, Perry said.

Here is Perry’s full statement:

“The University received confirmation today that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a member of our community.

“In accordance with privacy laws and our own policy, we cannot release detailed information about this case, except that the individual is a staff member who works in Christopher Newport Hall and was last on campus on March 20. There is no indication this staff member interacted with anyone other than individuals in Christopher Newport Hall.

“The Virginia Department of Health will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with this individual. If you receive a call from VDH, please follow their instructions and self-quarantine. If you do not receive a call, you do not need to take specific action other than to continue good preventative hygiene measures and physical social distancing. Please monitor your own health and if you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider.

“If you have questions specifically related to COVID-19 in the Hampton Roads area, VDH has a call center available at 857-594-7069.

“They also have a wealth of information on their website http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/

“We are in contact with VDH and are closely following their recommendations to include comprehensive cleaning of the building. It is important to remember that the vast majority of affected individuals develop only mild to moderate symptoms. Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones.”