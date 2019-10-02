CNU removes stickers advertising white supremacy group from campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Administrators say Christopher Newport University’s campus is among several where stickers advertising a white supremacy group have appeared.
CNU President Paul Trible said in a statement the stickers were on dozens of campuses, including the University of Richmond, James Madison University and the University of Mary Washington.
Trible said they “promptly removed these stickers from our campus.”
He added, “Let me be very clear. There is no room for hate at Christopher Newport University.”
We denounce and reject the violence and vile and vicious voices of the white supremacists. This is a campus where everyone is welcome and fully engaged. We stand together and support and encourage each other. We are a light in an increasingly dark world and that is what makes this place so special.Paul Trible, president of Christopher Newport University