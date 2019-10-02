CNU removes stickers advertising white supremacy group from campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Administrators say Christopher Newport University’s campus is among several where stickers advertising a white supremacy group have appeared.

CNU President Paul Trible said in a statement the stickers were on dozens of campuses, including the University of Richmond, James Madison University and the University of Mary Washington.

Trible said they “promptly removed these stickers from our campus.”

He added, “Let me be very clear. There is no room for hate at Christopher Newport University.”