CNU releases move out guidelines for students still needing to get belongings from campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University’s Dean and Vice President for Student Affairs Kevin Hughes released information and guidelines for students who still need to get their belongings and check out of their Residence Halls on campus.

According to the letter released on May 12, about one-fourth of students have yet to check out of their rooms and remove their personal items. This comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced many students to not return to the university after spring break.

As of May, the semester has concluded and many students have graduated virtually, and as a result of this, there are still those who need to retrieve their items.

“Congratulations to all of you for completing a semester like none other, and especially to our newest graduates for wrapping up their undergraduate years,” said Hughes. “It is a testament to your individual and collective talent and abilities, plus your determination and work ethic, that all of you were able to finish your classes, remain engaged with your faculty and friends, and do so while creating an entirely new home and work environment. You have my admiration.”

Beginning Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 31, students can check out of rooms under certain guidelines that follow safety precautions and recommended social distancing efforts.

According to the letter, those who need to return to campus have to:

Schedule a time block 24 hours in advance to get into the residence hall to get belongings. Hall directors are sending emails to students who have not officially checked out.

Students can only go to campus during their scheduled time blocks

Early arrival/late departures will not be accommodated due to physical distancing.

No more than 10 students will be permitted to return during any time block within their designated area. Each student can bring up to two additional people to help them retrieve belongings.

will be permitted to return during any time block within their designated area. Only one resident per room/suite is permitted during any time block. CNU asks that students coordinate with roommates to prevent overlapping.

Students and helpers should bring their own masks, gloves, and sanitizing supplies.

Luggage carts and bins are available on the main campus, but students are encouraged to bring their own handcart.

Students cannot move back into the residence hall or spend the night before checking out.

Students who need to return mailroom keys, retrieve items, or have questions about mail should plan in advance by contacting Shauron Russell at shauron.russell@cnu.edu.

“I realize this process is not how we hoped to close out the year. We love to see the socializing and congregating as much as you love to do it; right now, it just cannot be that way,” said Hughes. “Thanks in advance for working within these parameters. Your efforts help us contribute to your safety and help position Christopher Newport for a successful Fall 2020 opening.”

More information can be found online.

Latest News