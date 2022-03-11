CNU raises Ukrainian flag over campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Many people have been looking for ways to support Ukraine after Russian troops invaded their country.

The small gesture of putting the Ukrainian flag on your social media is one of them, but a local university took that idea a bit further.

The great lawn at Christopher Newport University was filled Friday with students demonstrating solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The flag ceremony lasted about 15 minutes however the Ukrainian flag will fly at CNU until the conflict is over.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragic moment in human history,” CNU President Paul Trible said.

Trible and university students expressed outrage and opposition to the Russian war with Ukraine.

“To remind all of us every day of our blessings and our responsibilities in this world and to say we stand with the people of Ukraine,” Trible said.

Staff and students also stood in support of CNU Professor Olga Lipatova, who was born in the Ukraine city of Kharkiv. She is now thinking of her country as she raised the flag of her homeland over the campus of CNU.

“I feel worried. I am scared, wanting to know what’s happening. Not always be able to get the information I want. A little bit of feeling of guilt in terms of well: I am here and I am safe and my country, homeland, is not safe. And I’m not there struggling,” she said.

Students watch on television as Russian armies target schools, hospitals and apartment buildings, killing innocent people. Many want to see more done.

“I believe we could really help Ukraine with our military, troops, everything we have with our economy,” said Megan Bauer, a student at CNU.

As for Lipatova, she appreciates the support and is keeping a close eye on the Russian invasion.

“Every day I wake up and I look and I hope that is the last day. The fact that it is getting worse is very troubling,” Lipatova said.