CNU official: Rise in COVID-19 cases ‘result of careless decision-making’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Christopher Newport University are saying that an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus is “the result of careless decision-making.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were 41 active student COVID-19 cases reported at CNU. On Monday, there were 26 student cases and 1 employee case.

CNU Chief Communications Officer Jim Hanchett forwarded an email to WAVY News Wednesday from Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Hughes regarding the uptick in cases. The email was sent to students Monday.

“Fluctuations are expected; after all, COVID-19 is a virus and can spread even when folks take appropriate measures. As an institution though, we look much deeper for what may be influencing swings in positive case reports,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes outlined several instances in which students’ “decision-making” could impact the coronavirus numbers:

“If students choose to go to the beach for a weekend away and bounce around different establishments, they risk infection. When that happens, they catch the virus. Multiple students end up in isolation and quarantine.

If students choose to celebrate a milestone by heading to the city and renting a hotel or Air B-n-B, it’s not surprising that half a dozen end up in isolation and the remaining half a dozen are quarantined.

If a student group chooses to have a “gathering” and they’re not sure who, how many, or when people attended, then nearly a dozen testing positive isn’t that astonishing.

When groups of you go to social events, act carelessly, and then are less than forthcoming when asked about others who may be at risk, what exactly do you expect?”

Hughes said that while the university can’t change whether students leave campus or what they do while they’re out, they will “answer for their poor decision-making.”

In response to recent events, the school has already suspended an organization’s status and banned students from campus. The email didn’t include information about which organization that is.

The school said it will now restrict off-campus social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

It’s unclear how the school plans to monitor those events, but Hughes said there would be consequences for those found in violation.

“If you are unwilling or unable to practice these simple behaviors, then don’t get together. If you go and the rules are being broken, then leave,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes said some students had made suggestions for altering the restrictions currently in place at CNU, but he added the school wouldn’t move forward with those at this time given the rise in cases and behavior by some students.

Hanchett, the school spokesman, declined to comment further on COVID-19 cases.

Latest Posts: