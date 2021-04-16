CNU freezes tuition for 2nd year in a row

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University is freezing its tuition for the second year in a row.

Tuition, room and board and fees will be $26,684 for in-state students and $39,500 for out-of-state students, which is unchanged from the last two years. It’s frozen for all undergraduate, graduate, in-state and out-of-state students.

The CNU Board of Visitors unanimously approved the measure during a meeting Friday.

According to a resolution passed by the board, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a national health crisis and impacts the finances of students and their families.

The university has also received federal stimulus funding to help fill decreases in revenue.

“While many public universities are freezing tuition, Christopher Newport is one of the few to also hold the line on most other costs associated with attendance,” the university wrote in a news release.

Federal stimulus funds will also help give more scholarship support for students.