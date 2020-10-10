CNU Einstein’s Café employee tests positive for coronavirus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University announced Saturday on its COVID-19 dashboard that an employee with Einstein’s Café tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Vice President for Student Affairs Kevin Hughes informed students, faculty, and staff in a message to the community.

I am writing to share that an Einstein’s Café employee who worked for a brief period on Wednesday morning has tested positive for COVID–19.



University officials have identified all individuals at CNU who are considered close contacts; they are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days. Only those individuals contacted by the University need to quarantine.



The employee wore gloves and a face covering at all times. Einstein’s Café is cleaned regularly and the protocol for rigorous cleaning has been followed. The café is undergoing an additional deep cleaning. It will open Saturday with normal operations.



The Centers for Disease Control guidelines indicate there is minimal likelihood that Einstein’s patrons would have had sufficient exposure through surface contact or air transmission to be at risk. Vice President for Student Affairs Kevin Hughes





